FY2024 EPS Estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Cut by Zacks Small Cap

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.