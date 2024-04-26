Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

Shares of TKHVY opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

