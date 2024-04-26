Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
Shares of TKHVY opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.19.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.