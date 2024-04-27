Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$7.25

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 0.9695122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

