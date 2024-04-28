Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

