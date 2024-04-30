Tether (USDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.69 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $110.61 billion and $55.69 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,643,229,581 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.