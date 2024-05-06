BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

