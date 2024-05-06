Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 103.68% and a negative net margin of 643.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 268,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.