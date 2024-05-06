Jackson Hsieh Purchases 140,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MAC stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Macerich by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Macerich by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
