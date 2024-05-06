Premium Brands (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$88.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.70.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

