Sapient Capital LLC Invests $544,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in F5 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $168.00 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,633 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

