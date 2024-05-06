SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.90 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $39.71 million and $7.90 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.
About SelfKey
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.
Buying and Selling SelfKey
