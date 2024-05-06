Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.