Travis Perkins plc (TPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON TPK opened at GBX 926.50 ($12.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 976 ($13.06).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.70) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.71) to GBX 910 ($12.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.57).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.