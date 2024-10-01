Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 8.4%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,449,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 22,333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,198.8 days.
CMOC Group Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:CMCLF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
