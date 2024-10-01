Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Declines By 8.4%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,449,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 22,333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,198.8 days.

CMOC Group Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:CMCLF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.