Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, New Street Research raised Orange to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

ORAN stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

