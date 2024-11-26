AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
AMMO Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ POWWP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. AMMO has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $27.20.
AMMO Company Profile
