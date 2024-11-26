AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

AMMO Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ POWWP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. AMMO has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $27.20.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

