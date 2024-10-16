Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 355 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

