DAO Maker Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $74.49 million and $1.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00250561 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,627,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.