Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $123.46 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $123.46 million and $3.74 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00003020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,412,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,331,876 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

