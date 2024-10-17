Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

CSV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,965. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

