Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.40. 979,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,733,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

