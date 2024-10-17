Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 558,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,084,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

