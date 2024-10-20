BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $69,089.90 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $69,089.90 or 0.99990380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $858.01 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,262.69690957 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

