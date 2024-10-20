EscoinToken (ELG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

