Prom Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00008259 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $104.15 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3274539 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,380,492.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

