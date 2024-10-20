Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $17,556.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,169.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.00536975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00234609 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00028342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00074286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.