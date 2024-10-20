Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $186.88 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00011198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00107074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.34056894 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1108 active market(s) with $86,873,719.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.