Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 13th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

