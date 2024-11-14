MQS Management LLC Invests $538,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,386,285. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

