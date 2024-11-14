nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stake Raised by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC owned about 0.07% of nLIGHT worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in nLIGHT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at $18,505,033.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,505,033.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $591,634. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

