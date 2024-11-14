MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.