MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

