Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

