Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

