Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

