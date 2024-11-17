Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,505 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.7 %

AWK stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

