Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
BYLTF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
