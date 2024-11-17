Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

BYLTF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

