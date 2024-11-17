KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

