Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

