Saturna Capital Corp Acquires 1,325,649 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 911.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,649 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.3% of Saturna Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $253,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

