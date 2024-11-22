Valence8 US LP Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Valence8 US LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 17.7% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IQLT stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

