CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF opened at $286.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

