TRON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $857.40 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $17.11 billion and $857.40 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,349,438,651 coins and its circulating supply is 86,349,714,739 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

