First County Bank CT Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after buying an additional 69,954 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 274,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

