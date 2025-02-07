Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.27. 60,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.