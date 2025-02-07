Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
ISUZY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.27. 60,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
