Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $30.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,487,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,619. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $205.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,174,510. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

