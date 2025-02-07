M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
M&F Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MFBP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. M&F Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.