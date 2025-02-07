M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

M&F Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFBP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. M&F Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.