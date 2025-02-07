nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.3 million-$798.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.5 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.080 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. 1,431,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

