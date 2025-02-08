Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

