Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,897 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $215.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.